Tyrann Mathieu Excused From Saints Camp For Personal Matter

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tyrann Mathieu figures to be a key member of the New Orleans Saints defense this upcoming season. But it may be a few days or longer until the NFC South franchise gets its first look at the veteran safety.

The Saints have excused Mathieu from training camp for a personal family matter.

It's unclear how long he'll be away from the team.

"The Saints also announced that S Tyrann Mathieu has been excused from the beginning of training camp to handle a personal family matter," the team announced. "The Saints begin practices on Wednesday, July 27 with a 9:00 a.m. practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA."

Mathieu started in 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs during the regular season last year. During that span he had 76 total tackles and three picks.

The Saints begin practices on Wednesday, July 27. Mathieu will not be with the team to start camp.