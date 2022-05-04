Look: NFL Website Broken Over Popular Jersey Order

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the stadium during the first quarter during the Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It's safe to say New Orleans Saints fans can't wait to get their hands on a Tyrann Mathieu jersey.

The preorder link for Mathieu's jersey received so many clicks that it temporarily crashed the official NFL Shop's website.

Fortunately for Saints fans, the link is back up and running.

Mathieu was officially introduced as the newest member of the Saints on Wednesday afternoon.

During his introductory press conference, Mathieu said that he doesn't have a set number for the 2022 season.

"They can give me any number, I just want to play good ball and do good things in the community," Mathieu said, via John Hendrix.

Mathieu did, however, reveal that playing for the Saints is a "dream." He plans on bolstering the Saints' secondary while helping out his community.

"I’m just grateful to be here, to have this opportunity and to be able to get into the community and really inspire these kids to be better, and give them some hope,” Mathieu said, via NOLA.com. “That’s what it’s, ultimately, all about.”

The Caesars Superdome will be rocking this fall when Mathieu makes his debut, there's no doubt about that.