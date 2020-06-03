United States Marine Has Strong Message For QB Drew Brees

Drew Brees has been taking a lot of heat for comments he made on kneeling for the national anthem. But after stating that part of his objection comes from his respect for the Armed Forces, one Marine had a message for Brees.

Taking to Twitter, Mansoor T. Shams wrote a message directed at the Saints QB. He explained that as a Marine, he does not find kneeling for the flag “disrespectful to his service or the flag.”

Mansoor pointed out that the idea is “raising awareness for racial justice.” His statement has quickly gone viral, earning support from other service members while garnering over 6,000 likes thousands of retweets.

Among those who liked the tweet is Brees’ own teammate, Michael Thomas. The All-Pro wideout briefly retweeted Mansoor’s message before deleting it, but kept his like on Twitter.

Dear Drew Brees: 1.) That’s me, a US Marine. If anyone knows about respect and love for country, I’m your guy. 2.) Knowing why some NFL players knelt in the first place ie raising awareness for racial justice, I don’t find their action disrespectful to my service or the Flag. pic.twitter.com/V2UhR6cQpq — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) June 3, 2020

Brees’ comments are garnering him more and more disappointment and head-shaking as the day goes by.

The Saints QB has made his love and support for the U.S. military clear. He makes a Marine rallying cry a part of his pregame ritual with players.

Both of Brees’ grandfathers served in the military during World War II to boot.

Though he has since clarified his comments, there may be some irreparable damage done in the way people view him.