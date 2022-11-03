Unfortunate Michael Thomas Stat Is Going Viral After Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 2019, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career ever since.

During Week 1 of the 2020 season, Thomas suffered an ankle injury. He only played in seven games that year.

After catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, Thomas had just 40 receptions for 438 yards in 2020.

Things only got worse for Thomas. The All-Pro receiver missed the entire 2021 season due to ankle surgery.

Thomas returned in 2022, posting 171 yards and three touchdowns in the team's first three games. But then, Thomas suffered a toe injury that has kept him off the field since Week 3.

Since the Saints don't expect Thomas to return this season, he'll have to wait until 2023 to get his career back on track.

While Thomas will unfortunately receive the injury-prone label from fans, it's worth noting that he was an elite playmaker prior to being struck by the injury bug.

We're wishing Thomas a speedy and full recovery.