Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Wednesday Afternoon

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Malcolm Brown's stint with the New Orleans Saints was short-lived. On Wednesday, the team officially released the veteran running back.

Brown signed with the Saints in late July. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart.

Considering the Saints just released Brown, it's fair to say they feel more confident in the other running backs on their roster.

New Orleans already knows that Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram will anchor its rushing attack. With Brown out of the picture, Tony Jones, Abram Smith, Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington will get to compete for the third running back spot.

Brown spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. He had 1,188 rushing yards and 337 receiving yards during that stretch.

In 2021, Brown appeared in seven games for the Miami Dolphins. He finished the year with 125 rushing yards and one touchdown.