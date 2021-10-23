Veteran NFL WR Reportedly Announces Retirement

After spending a decade in the NFL, wide receiver Chris Hogan has decided to retire. On Saturday, the New Orleans Saints placed the veteran wideout on the reserve/retired list.

Hogan received his first real opportunity in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, but it wasn’t until he signed with the New England Patriots in 2016 when he really blossomed into an important role player.

Over the course of his career with the Patriots, Hogan had 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was fortunate enough to be a part of two Super Bowl runs.

In 2021, Hogan left the NFL and declared for the Premier Lacrosse League entry draft. Though he seemed committed to lacrosse earlier this year, he ended up accepting an offer from the Saints in late July.

Hogan didn’t have a huge role in the Saints’ offense this season, but he did haul in four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The #Saints placed WR Chris Hogan on the reserve/retired list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 23, 2021

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints were informed of Hogan’s decision earlier this week.

“Hogan informed the team earlier this week that he was going to retire,” Underhill wrote. “He has been back home this week with his pregnant wife contemplating the decision.”

Hogan informed the team earlier this week that he was going to retire. He has been back home this week with his pregnant wife contemplating the decision. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 23, 2021

It’s unclear at this time if Hogan will give lacrosse another shot.

Congratulations to Hogan on having a long and successful career in the NFL.