Video: Final Postgame Handshake Between Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Tom Brady and Drew Brees shared an NFL field for what is likely the final time on Sunday evening.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, at the Superdome on Sunday. Tampa Bay advances to the NFC Championship Game, where the No. 1-seeded Green Bay Packers await.

Brees had a rough game against the Buccaneers’ defense. He threw for less than 200 yards and three interceptions in what should be the final game of his career.

Following the game, Brady and Brees shared a heartfelt moment at midfield.

Could be the last time ever. Respect between two all-time greats 🐐🐐 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/BnvgUyqXSo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021

Brees has yet to announce his plans for the 2021 season, but according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the legendary quarterback will be retiring.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome. … Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome,” Glazer said pregame on FOX.

Brady, meanwhile, is off to his 14th career conference championship game, which is just an absurd stat.

The Bucs and the Packers are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. next Sunday. The game will be airing on FOX.