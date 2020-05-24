Video Of Jameis Winston’s New Training Drill Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston may not get too many chances to prove himself on the field in 2020. But based on the training he’s doing, it won’t be for a lack of trying.

A new video of Winston doing an interesting training drill is currently going viral. It shows Winston working on his QB footwork while holding a stick before going into a baseball stance.

Of course, Winston has plenty of experience swinging a bat. Much like fellow No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, Winston was also a college baseball star. Though he was selected far later in the 2012 MLB Draft than Murray was.

Some fans laughed off the drill as Winston being silly for no reason. But others such as ESPN analyst Marcus Spears pointed out that the drill could definitely help him with his hip movement.

A great drill for pitchers and QBs. Rotational strength and speed are necessary for throwing your best. A great way to cue going as fast as possible. Extra credit for same swing velocity lefty and righty. Working accelerators and decelerators is so important. — Tom House ⚾️ (@tomhousesports) May 23, 2020

Hip and follow through on his throws — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) May 23, 2020

Winston has a lot of work to do to restore his reputation as an elite quarterback. Despite leading the NFL in passing yards this past year, he also led the league in interceptions with 30.

With so many turnovers in the five years since he was drafted, many teams believe he might be a lost cause. But that didn’t stop the New Orleans Saints from making him an offer to be Drew Brees’ backup.

Whether or not Winston has what it takes to learn from an efficient QB like Brees remains to be seen. But it’s pretty clear that Winston is eager to stay in peak shape until that time comes.