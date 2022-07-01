Video Of Michael Thomas Running Routes Going Viral

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints carries after a reception ahead of defender Essang Bassey #34 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of a game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2020 season due to a lingering ankle injury. Fortunately, it appears he's working his way back to the gridiron.

On Friday, Thomas shared clips of him running routes on his Instagram.

While there's no official timetable for Thomas' return, the fact that he's running routes is a good thing. Earlier this year, all he posted was a video of him running in a straight line.

During OTAs, Saints head coach Dennis Allen admit that Thomas wasn't ready to practice with his teammates yet.

"I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen said of Thomas. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."

Allen then said the coaching staff is hopeful Thomas will be ready for training camp. It's unclear if the team's plans have changed.

If Thomas returns to his true form this upcoming season, the Saints' passing attack should be a thing of beauty. After all, they added wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to their roster this offseason.

At this point though, there's still some uncertainty surrounding Thomas' situation.