Video Of Violent Altercation Involving Alvin Kamara Has Leaked

In February, Saints running back Alvin Kamara was involved in a violent altercation. He was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Fast forward to November, and TMZ has leaked footage of the altercation involving Kamara. This incident took place inside of a Las Vegas hotel.

The quality of the video isn't great to say the least. It's clear that punches are being thrown, but it's tough to tell who initiated this fight.

The alleged victim, Darnell Greene, claims Kamara brutally attacked him. In his lawsuit, he claims he suffered injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees and face.

According to TMZ, people connected to Kamara said the alleged victim was the first one to get violent in this situation.

Greene is suing Kamara for $10 million. This case has been postponed multiple times this year.

Kamara is due in court for a hearing next week. It's unclear if that court date will get moved.

Of course, Kamara could be disciplined by the NFL for his role in this February incident.

In six games this season, Kamara has 413 rushing yards, 287 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He's coming off an electric performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.