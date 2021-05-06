The New Orleans Saints pulled off one of the more surprising moves of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book.

Book, who totaled 8,948 yards and 72 passing touchdowns in four years with the Fighting Irish, was expected to be a day-three pick. But Sean Payton liked what he saw from the dual-threat quarterback. So much so, he spent a fourth-round pick on the former Notre Dame star.

The Saints selected Book with the 133rd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft last weekend. He’ll now have a chance to become New Orleans’ new backup quarterback.

We’ve finally got an inside look at when Book got the call from the Saints last Friday. His family and friends couldn’t help but erupt in celebration when the pick was made.

Take a look.

Ian Book enters a Saints’ quarterback room having undergone a major change this off-season. We’re, of course, talking about Drew Brees who decided to hang up his cleats earlier this year.

Jameis Winston will act as Brees’ successor this upcoming season. Sean Payton also has Taysom Hill, who isn’t a traditional quarterback but will continue to play a major role in the New Orleans offense.

Book, meanwhile, should have an excellent opportunity to fight for the Saints’ true backup quarterback position. Many believe such a role is where the former Notre Dame star will best serve. We’ll have to wait and see.