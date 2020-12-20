Watch: Saints Fans Loving Pregame Video Of Drew Brees

After missing the last four games with injuries, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is slated to make his return in a critical game against the Kansas City Chiefs. And Saints fans couldn’t be more excited.

Pregame video of Brees dropping back to throw and licking his fingers is currently going viral. The 41-year-old QB showed no signs of discomfort as he warmed up for the big afternoon game.

Saints fans are especially excited to have him back after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. All of them are crossing their fingers that he stays healthy and doesn’t get hurt against Kansas City.

“Lawd I hope this man is dialed in and has the protection/time to work his HOF brilliance,” one fan wrote.

“All is right with universe again,” wrote another.

Brees is back, and he's licking his fingers again. Saints by 50. pic.twitter.com/ua4OctxqTj — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 20, 2020

Unfortunately, it isn’t all sunshine and flowers for the Saints this week. All-world wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, ending his regular season. They won’t have him back until the playoffs.

But Brees has led the Saints to wins without Michael Thomas before. He can do it again.

Brees has 2,196 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions this season. He’s leading the NFL in completion percentage for the fourth year in a row.

The Saints will still be underdogs in this game as they head into Arrowhead Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champions. But if anyone can beat the Chiefs on the road, it’s Drew Brees.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.