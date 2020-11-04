The Spun

Wednesday Practice Update For Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara celebrate.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a tochdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Injuries have haunted the New Orleans Saints’ offense this season, yet they’ve managed to stay afloat with a 5-2 record. It’s an impressive feat considering they’ve been without the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Michael Thomas.

Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 1 of the regular season. He was expected to return a few weeks ago, but the All-Pro wideout tweaked his hamstring and had to miss even more time.

Even though it’s been a frustrating year for Thomas, it sounds like he could return to action this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints had Thomas at practice this afternoon. This is encouraging news considering that he also practiced last Thursday and Friday.

New Orleans also had wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Emmanuel Sanders back at practice on Wednesday. The former has been nursing an ankle injury, whereas the latter was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list two weeks ago.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for New Orleans this afternoon though.

Underhill is reporting that Alvin Kamara missed practice today due to a bone bruise in his foot. This injury is not considered serious, but it’s worth monitoring this week.

Kamara has legitimately carried the Saints in Thomas’ absence, compiling 987 scrimmage yards in seven games.

This weekend’s showdown between the Buccaneers and Saints might just decide who’ll win the NFC South when it’s all said and done. We’d have to imagine that Kamara will do everything in his power to be ready in time for kickoff.


