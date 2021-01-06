Wednesday Practice Update For WR Michael Thomas

With the playoffs just about ready to start, the New Orleans Saints received great news regarding wide receiver Michael Thomas.

This has been a tough season for Thomas, who has only played in seven games due to a high-ankle sprain. He was recently placed on injured reserve with the hope that he’d be close to 100 percent for the playoffs.

It might be too soon to say if the Saints’ plan worked, but it appears that Thomas is progressing well in his recovery.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football spotted Thomas at practice for the Saints this afternoon, as they prepare for their Wild Card showdown with the Chicago Bears. This is an encouraging sign for the All-Pro wideout’s status this weekend.

Michael Thomas officially back at practice. https://t.co/U1SJY0eFhC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2021

Thomas wasn’t the only key member of the Saints back at practice this Wednesday. Deonte Harris and Marcus Williams were both at practice this afternoon, and Mike Burton and Latavius Murray were officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Injuries have plagued the Saints throughout this season, yet they’re getting healthy at the right time.

The past few years have ended in heartbreak for New Orleans, but perhaps this season will be different.

New Orleans will begin its quest for a Super Bowl this Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for the Bears-Saints game is at 4:40 p.m. ET on CBS.