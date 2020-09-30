Wednesday’s Michael Thomas Update Is Very Promising

Life without Michael Thomas hasn’t been easy for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Sean Payton’s offense, it sounds like his All-Pro wideout is inching closer to his return.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain during the Saints’ win over the Buccaneers in Week 1. The initial timeline for him was anywhere from two to four weeks. Clearly he recovers faster than most athletes.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Thomas returned to practice for the first time in two weeks. He was reportedly moving well during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that Thomas needs to show coaches he’s not at risk of re-aggravating his ankle injury in order to play this weekend against Detroit.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas back at practice, a good sign in his progression. Would have to really prove he’s not at risk of reinjury to play, but a step in the right direction. https://t.co/kaEhIzOTB7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

New Orleans hasn’t looked sharp on offense without Thomas. Plenty of questions have emerged about Brees’ arm, but we might want to hold off until we see what he can do with his best weapon on the field.

While it’s uncertain if Thomas will actually play this Sunday, the fact that he’s back at practice means he should return before the team’s bye week.

Whenever the Saints have Thomas back in the lineup, it should help take the pressure off Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith. Both wideouts were asked to step up in his absence.

The Saints are expected to release their first injury report of the week in the coming hours, so we’ll find out soon if Thomas was a full or limited participant during practice.