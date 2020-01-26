What Drew Brees Expects To See From Chiefs vs. 49ers

We’re one week away from Super Bowl LIV and the big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Just about everyone is giving their predictions and opinions about game, including New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

Speaking to ESPN this weekend, Brees was asked to give his thoughts on how the game will unfold.

Brees responded by saying that Super Bowl LIV will be “a heck of a battle.” He explained that the Chiefs have an explosive offense, but one that could be countered by the 49ers superb defense.

Via ESPN:

“It’s gonna be a heck of a battle… We’re talking about a super explosive offense — with all those weapons. [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes’ ability just to make plays when there’s nothing there… “The challenge that the 49ers present is that they have an excellent front seven, and lots of subbing in that can play ball, too. And then their back end is very good. So there’s no weak link on that defense.

The Saints QB went on to say that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his offense should “have a terrific day.” He expects that the 49ers offense will try to control the ball as much as possible to keep it out of Mahomes’ hands.

“On the flip side, the Niners’ offense is so good at controlling the ball, running the ball… Jimmy Garoppolo’s gonna have a terrific day. So it’s almost gonna be like a game of keep-away — just keep the ball away from Mahomes, because you know when he’s out there, something exciting is gonna happen.”

Brees learned the hard way just how good the San Francisco offense can be. In Week 14, Garoppolo and the 49ers topped the Saints in a 48-46 win that would have massive playoff implications.

Who will win Super Bowl LIV?