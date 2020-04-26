What QB Taysom Hill Expects His Role To Be In 2020

The Spun

Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Drew Brees discuss a play during playoff game vs. the Vikings.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 talks to Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints utility quarterback Taysom Hill was the breakout star of the NFL Wildcard Weekend this past year.

Hill only had a few snaps in the game, but he made the most of them, and parlayed his versatility into a new contract with the team today. So what kind of a role will Hill have with the Saints now that he’s gotten a big raise?

According to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic, Hill said that his role in 2020 will be more focused on being a quarterback. A large portion of his snaps last year were on special teams, but those are expected to drop.

Hill said that the team’s plan is to “find more ways to involve him in the offense.” Last season, he had 390 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

In the playoffs against the Minnesota Vikings, Hill recorded 50 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards with a touchdown. To date, he has only seven completions and no touchdown passes.

But considering that Hill is now getting a $21 million contract with $16 million in guarantees, the Saints will expect even more production from him in 2020. It’s certainly an exorbitant fee for a backup quarterback.

How do you see Hill’s role expanding with the Saints in 2020 and beyond?

