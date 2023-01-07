What Saints Contract Decision Means For Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

ESPN's Field Yates reported on Saturday that All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed to a restructured contract with the Saints.

Thomas' base salary for the 2023 season has been reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million. While that may sound like great news for the Saints, there's more to this equation.

The Saints have added a $31.755 million roster bonus to Thomas' contract for the 2024 league year. That bonus becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year, which means the front office has until March 17 to make a decision.

Thomas also received a $903,000 bonus this week. It's the equivalent of one game check.

So, what does this mean for Thomas' future with the Saints? Many people, including Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football, believe it's a precursor to the team releasing or trading the veteran wideout.

After all, it's hard to imagine the Saints want to fully guarantee Thomas' $32 million roster bonus for 2024.

If the Saints outright release Thomas, they will take on a total dead-cap charge of roughly $26 million. They will, however, gain additional cap flexibility by making it a post-June 1 release.

Thomas has 526 receptions for 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career with the Saints. Unfortunately, injuries have really held him back over the past three years.