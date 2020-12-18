The best game that Week 15 has to offer just got a lot more intriguing. On Friday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Brees suffered a collapsed lung and 11 fractured ribs back in November against the 49ers. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the injury occurred, forcing him to miss four games.

New Orleans didn’t lose much ground in the NFC without Brees, winning three out of four games with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback. However, the offense didn’t look nearly as smooth with Hill under center compared to Brees.

Since the Saints will have Brees back at quarterback this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the coaching staff will make some changes to its offense.

According to Schefter, the plan for the Saints on Sunday is to start Brees, list Jameis Winston as the backup quarterback, and use Hill in his “jack-of-all-trades” role.

With Drew Brees back in the starting lineup, Jameis Winston will continue to be the Saints’ No. 2 QB, with Taysom Hill playing his Jack-of-all trades role, including some plays at QB. https://t.co/U1LL4cNkED — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

The return of Drew Brees won’t just make fans in New Orleans happy, it’ll get Patrick Mahomes amped up for this weekend’s game. Earlier this week, he told reporters that he would like to go head-to-head with Brees this weekend.

“I mean, it is truly special to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and to be able to consistently produce every single year,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully, we get to go up against him, I get to go up against him. But if not, hopefully we’ll get to face him at some other time because you want to play against those great quarterbacks you watched growing up that were guys that you looked up to in the way they played the game.”

Kickoff for this Chiefs-Saints showdown is at 4:35 p.m. ET on CBS.