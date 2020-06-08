What Shaq Reportedly Told The Saints About QB Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was reportedly extremely emotional while apologizing to his teammates for his comments on the national anthem last week.

Brees, 41, said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he would “never agree” with a player “disrespecting” the flag of the United States. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback later admitted that he was wrong and even called out President Trump.

NBC Sports insider Peter King had some details on the Saints’ team meeting in his Football Morning In America column today.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was reportedly part of that team meeting. King had some details on what O’Neal told the Saints.

O’Neal reportedly told the Saints’ players that the media would try to “divide” the team following the Brees controversy. He reminded them of what happened between himself and Kobe Bryant.

“They’re going to try to divide you, just like they divided us with the Lakers! Me and Kobe [Bryant], we had a great thing going, but the media divided our team. We could have won five more championships! Stay strong. Don’t let the media divide you! Don’t let social media divide you!” O’Neal reportedly said.

O’Neal was reportedly scheduled to be a guest speaker for the Saints’ team meeting last Thursday – before the Brees controversy happened – but Sean Payton had him stick around. It seems like he had something important to say.