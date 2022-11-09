When A Potential Alvin Kamara Suspension Would Be Enforced

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara has yet to face punishment for his offseason arrest, and if he does, it probably won't be until 2023.

Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm stemming from his arrest in Las Vegas in February. On Wednesday, the judge involved in the case ruled to continue the negotiations hearing 60 days.

Kamara's next court date is set for January 23, 2023, and his trial is slated to begin March 1, 2023. That's good news for the Saints for the remainder of the year.

"That means that Alvin should play all of this season. Suspension, if there is one, will be next year," tweeted NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

There's a good chance Kamara will be handed down some sort of league punishment before next season, which could result in him missing games in 2023.

In the meantime though, the Saints can count on having him available in their final eight games, and fantasy managers can confidently include the versatile back in their starting lineups moving forward.