Wil Lutz Showing Off His Leg: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 13: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed the entire 2021 season due to a core muscle injury. Fortunately, it appears he's ready to return to the gridiron.

On Monday, a video of Lutz getting in some practice reps surfaced on social media. It didn't take long for NFL fans to start talking about his latest workout video.

Fans in New Orleans believe Lutz's return will be very crucial to their success this fall.

"Our special teams is complete again," one fan tweeted.

"Hot take: We were a 12-win team last year if Lutz wasn't injured," another fan wrote.

Over the course of his Saints career, Lutz had made 86.6 percent of his field goal attempts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

Since they didn't have Lutz at their disposal, the Saints shuffled through a handful of kickers last season. Brian Johnson, Brett Maher, Cody Parkey and Aldrick Rosas all started at least one game at kicker for the team in 2021.

Maher was a serviceable option for the second half of the season, but New Orleans should be better off with Lutz back in the starting lineup.