Saints Insider Offers Latest On Michael Thomas Ahead Of 2022 Season

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is with the rest of his team for OTAs, but he's not participating in practice. Unfortunately, he has not yet fully recovered from his ankle injury.

On Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an update on Thomas' situation.

"The thing with this is he's had multiple surgeries on his ankle at this point. It's a process that needs to play out," Underhill said. "Being frustrated about it isn't going to do anything for anyone. I think it is heading in the right direction. And the thing I'll say about him is that him being in the building is what matters right now."

Underhill added that rushing Thomas' recovery process wouldn't be wise.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about Thomas' health on Thursday.

"I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen told reporters. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."

Allen then said his plan is for Thomas to be ready for the start of training camp. That means the All-Pro wideout has about two months to get himself ready.

Thomas missed the 2021 season because of his ankle injury. The Saints are hopeful he can return to his elite form this fall.