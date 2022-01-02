2 Buccaneers Players Had A Pretty Crazy Travel Day

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon up at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, but two of the team’s defensive backs won’t be getting to the game until just before kickoff.

According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, Bucs cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean reportedly had a wild travel day on Sunday that caused them to be just a bit behind schedule.

The two starters spent most of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but were activated in time for this weekend’s game. Still, the Buccaneers chose to fly them to Newark privately on Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, Murphy-Bunting and Dean showed up to the airport in Tampa Bay only to learn that the pilot for their private flight had tested positive for COVID-19. The Buccaneers took almost two hours to find a replacement, so the plane was delayed significantly.

As a result, Murphy-Bunting and Dean didn’t touch down in Newark until 11 a.m. ET, just two hours before kickoff.

The @Buccaneers CBs Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting—just activated from the COVID list— were set to fly privately to Newark this AM, but when the flight staff had COVID issues of their own, they were delayed and just landed, 2 hours before kickoff.” — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/FJwMfz1TSO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

As Schrager said, the story perfectly encapsulates the complexity of dealing with a worldwide pandemic during the 2021 NFL season. Thankfully, Murphy-Bunting and Dean were able to land safely and can now suit up on Sunday.

It’s unclear if the two Buccaneers cornerbacks will be ready to go right at kickoff. If they’re not, Tampa may have to begin with some reserves while Murphy-Bunting and Dean warm up.

Regardless of when the two starters take the field, the Bucs will be massive favorites in Sunday’s game against the Jets. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC still up for grabs, Tampa Bay will have extra motivation to come out on top this afternoon.

Buccaneers vs. Jets is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.