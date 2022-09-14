2 Key Buccaneers Players Aren't Practicing Today

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be shorthanded on offense for their Week 2 clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Moments ago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times provided an update on Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith. Both players missed practice on Wednesday.

Godwin returned from a torn ACL on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. He had three receptions for 35 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Smith, meanwhile, left the game early with an elbow injury.

The Buccaneers should issue new updates on Godwin and Smith following Thursday's practice session.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talked about Godwin and Smith's injuries during a media session on Tuesday. Judging by his comments, it doesn't sound like Godwin will be ready to go this weekend.

"It all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals," Bowles said of Godwin. "But hopefully we'll have him back sooner rather than later."

As for Smith, Bowles said it'll come down to his pain tolerance. If Smith can't suit up for Sunday's game, Josh Wells will take over at left tackle.