2 NFL Players Have Committed To First Jersey Swap Of Season

The NFL has gone back and forth on its plans for the semi-traditional post-game jersey swaps. But they’re still going to happen in 2020.

As of last week, the NFL has announced that teams are allowed to swap jerseys several hours after games. However, they can only do so via mail after getting the jersey properly cleaned.

Now, two NFL stars are committed to being a part of the first jersey swap of the season. According to Darren Rovell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders have committed to do so.

Per the report, the jersey swap between the two NFL stars will be sponsored by Tide. The detergent company will reportedly pay the cost of getting their jerseys cleaned and mailing them.

Chris Godwin and Emmanuel Sanders have committed to do the first jersey swap of the year. It will be sponsored by Tide, who will pay the cost of what the players have to pay the team to take their jerseys (about $350 each) and wash them. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 13, 2020

The NFL announced several months ago that it was banning the practice of jersey swaps in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But significant pushback from the NFL players (plus a Tide partnership) led them to reverse the position.

The league has laid out strict rules for how a jersey swap can go down. Specifically, players must communicate to the equipment managers of the team they plan to exchange with.

Jersey exchanges are back on for 2020 — sort of. The NFL informed clubs tonight it is partnering with Tide, which will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player — all washed first and exchanged by mail. On-field exchanges prohibited, and subject to club discipline. pic.twitter.com/c7hJeDDvVy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2020

So one of the fun on-field post-game traditions and photo ops won’t go down as usual.

It’s another one of the many new things we’re going to have to get used to in this strange new season.