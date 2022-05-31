2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Ndamukong Suh

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors.

According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."

During the 2021 season, Suh had 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, six sacks an a fumble recovery. He is still an impact player at this stage in his NFL career.

It's interesting to see that Stainbrook mentioned the Buccaneers as a suitor for Suh. Earlier this year, Greg Auman of The Athletic suggested that Tampa Bay isn't eager to get a deal done with Suh.

“But the Bucs were lukewarm to defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh even before they used their top draft pick on a player at his position in Logan Hall," Auman wrote. "To sign him now would be to actively chip into Hall’s role before they’ve even seen what he can do. Bucs GM Jason Licht said he wasn’t shutting the door on signing Suh, but then said, 'there are a lot of injuries that happen throughout the year,' suggesting he might only be an option in case of a serious injury."

Perhaps the Buccaneers' stance on re-signing Suh has changed.

With training camp a little less than two months away, Suh has plenty of time to get a deal done.

We'll just have to wait and see where Suh ends up.