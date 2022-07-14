2 Teams Are Reportedly Interested In Tight End Kyle Rudolph

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 09: Kyle Rudolph #80 of the New York Giants is tackled by Darryl Roberts #34 of the Washington Football Team in the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When Kyle Rudolph was released by the New York Giants in March, he made it clear he wanted to keep playing.

No one has signed the veteran tight end yet, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named at least two teams that are showing interest: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.

"This situation should crystallize some time before camps open," Fowler said.

The Bucs lost Rob Gronkowski to retirement and O.J. Howard to free agency, so perhaps Tom Brady wouldn't mind an experienced pro like Rudolph to work alongside projected starter Cameron Brate and tutor rookie draft picks Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is where the 32-year-old Rudolph spent the first 10 years of his NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl selections. He played in 140 regular season games with the Vikings, catching 453 passes for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Rudolph played in 16 games for the Giants last season but was limited by his recovery from offseason foot surgery. He finished the year with 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown.