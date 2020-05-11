4 Players Dominate The NFL’s 10 Best-Selling Jerseys List

With the NFL draft and first wave of free agency behind us, we’ve seen some very interesting numbers in terms of jersey sales.

According to NFLShop.com via CBS Sports, the top 10 best-selling NFL jerseys belong to just four players. The top two belong to Miami Dolphins No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa with the first being the Dolphins primary jersey and second being the secondary white jersey.

Coming in at third through sixth and tenth was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Five different versions of the Bucs’ new jerseys took those spots.

In seventh and ninth was Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. People loved the pewter alternate and primary red jerseys that he’ll wear in 2020.

Finally, Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow came in at eighth with the Bengals black alternate.

The names on the list shouldn’t be much of a surprise at all.

Tagovailoa has been one of college football’s best quarterbacks for the better part of the last three years. With Miami looking for a new franchise QB, it’s no wonder that everyone is on board with him.

Brady and Gronkowski are two of the NFL’s most popular players and have a newly dedicated fanbase in Florida to buy their merchandise.

Finally there’s Burrow, who may be the savior that the Bengals have wanted since Boomer Esiason nearly led them to Super Bowl glory in the 1980s.

All four of those players will have a lot of doubters to prove wrong in 2020.

Are you surprised by the list of best-selling NFL jerseys?