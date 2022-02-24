49ers Player Reveals If He Expects Tom Brady To Return

Some NFL players may think Tom Brady is going to come out of retirement, but San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward isn’t one of them.

During a recent Instagram Live session with fans, Ward expressed his doubts that Brady would back off his decision to step away from the game for.

“I think some of the media is just using that for a story,” Ward said, via49ersWebZone.com. “I don’t think Tom Brady is coming out of retirement.”

It’s not just Brady coming out of retirement that some people are speculating about. Outlets such as Pro Football Talk have suggested he will return and maneuver his way to play for one specific team: the 49ers.

If that happens, Brady and Ward will be teammates. Not that the veteran defensive back is banking on it happening.

“I’m saying, it doesn’t sound crazy, Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play one more year, but I don’t know,” Ward said. “Didn’t he come out with his speech, his retirement speech already? So, I don’t know, man. I don’t know, bro. “Tom Brady, I’m not saying he can’t do it. I feel like he can. He’s proven it, that he can go to another franchise, and win a Super Bowl that year. … But since he retired, I feel like that’s sort of the same situation with Kobe Bryant. When he retired from the Lakers, all the media kept saying, ‘Oh yeah, Kobe said he’s not done. He’s going to come back and play with LeBron [James].’ But he never came back. He was retired. RIP.”

While the NFL world wonders about his future, Brady is spending his first offseason away from football by producing and starring in a comedy movie, titled “80 for Brady.”

The flick will reportedly feature longtime actresses Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno and will depict four friends going on a road trip to see Brady play against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.