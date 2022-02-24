5 NFL Teams Named Landing Spots For Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady may have said he’s stepping away from football, but his tight end and good friend Rob Gronkowski has yet to make a decision on his future.

If Gronkowski does decide to play in 2022, he’ll be a free agent next month. That means he’ll have the option to return to Tampa, if the Bucs want him, or explore his options elsewhere.

NFL.com writer Adam Rank thinks Gronk should choose the latter option. In a column published Thursday, Rank suggested five potential destinations for the five-time Pro Bowler.

One of them is the San Francisco 49ers–but only if Brady shocks the world and winds up playing for his hometown team.

“Of course, if Brady did somehow play for the 49ers, and San Francisco could run two-tight end sets with George Kittle and Gronk, well, that would be pretty fun to watch,” Rank wrote. “Otherwise, going to Cincinnati to play with Joe Burrow wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Gronk, either. He could also head to Buffalo. Or Los Angeles. Either of the Los Angeles teams, actually.”

The Bills and Bengals were previously mentioned as possible homes for Gronkowski within the last month. As for the LA teams, well, Gronk in Los Angeles would be a lot of fun even without getting into how he’d perform on the field.

Meanwhile, supermodel Camille Kostek, Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, has made it clear she supports him playing again in 2022 and isn’t rushing the four-time Super Bowl winner into retirement.

“I would love to watch him play football some more,” Kostek said, via TMZ Sports. “He knows that. I tell him.”