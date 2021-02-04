A $3.5 Million Bet Has Been Placed On The Super Bowl

If you’re wondering why “Mattress Mack” is trending on social media this morning, a massive Super Bowl bet is the answer.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Jim McIngvale, aka “Mattress Mack” has placed a $3.46 million wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go +3.5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Per the report, it is the biggest known wager on the Super Bowl so far.

McIngvale is the founder of Gallery Furniture and turned the Houston-based company into one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the country. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $300 million.

In a statement, McIngvale justified the wager, citing Tampa Bay’s talent on both sides of the ball. “Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady. So I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” Mack said.

Rovell reported that the $3.46 million wager is close to the largest bet of all-time. The record is currently held by Billy Walters, who bet $3.5 million on the Saints to win Super Bowl XLIV.

“Mattress Mack” isn’t a diehard fan of either the Buccaneers or the Chiefs. Instead, he likes to gamble as a hedge against promotions at his store that are based on sports outcomes.

His current promotion is a rebate to all customers if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl outright. McIngvale considers this wager a nice little hedge against that potential rebate.

Will Mattress Mack win his wager, or did he just throw $3.46 million down the drain?