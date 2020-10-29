The Spun

A Buccaneers Staff Member Has Reportedly Tested Positive

A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium.TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning a New York Giants player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement.

Just a few hours later, the Giants’ Monday night opponent – Tampa Bay – also received a positive test. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Buccaneers staff member also tested positive.

Schefter reported an equipment staff member was sent home from the team facility. Despite the diagnosis, Monday night’s game between the two teams shouldn’t be in jeopardy.

“A Buccaneers’ equipment staff member tested positive and has been sent home, per source,” Schefter reported. “It is not expected to pose an issue for Monday Night’s game vs. the Giants, who are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.”

Several teams had positive tests on Thursday, but no games seem to be in jeopardy of being postponed.

Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez was the one who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the offensive line was sent home from practice as a result of that test.

New York is in desperate need of a win, sitting at 1-6 on the season. However, it will be a tall task on Monday night against Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are firing on all cylinders. Although the team won’t have wide receiver Chris Godwin, they are still heavy favorites in the game.

Tampa Bay and New York kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.


