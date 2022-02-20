A Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo looks set to be the quarterback that everyone will have their eyes on during the offseason.

Garoppolo is probably going to be traded as the San Francisco 49ers look poised to hand the keys over to Trey Lance. Lance was drafted third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and is seen as the team’s franchise quarterback.

One team that is in need of a new starting quarterback for next season is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady called it a career just a couple of weeks ago and there’s no chance Bruce Arians will roll with Blaine Gabbert as his starter for next year.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times has started the movement that it could make some sense for the Bucs to go after Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo a proven, plausible option for Bucs in post-Tom Brady era https://t.co/os5vqoPLMJ — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 19, 2022

The Bucs would be responsible for a $26M cap hit for next season, though if they signed him to a long-term deal, Stroud reports that his contract could be restructured.

That would mean that the Bucs would have more cap space moving forward to look for other needs.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 yards passing, plus 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A Bruce Arians offense led by Garoppolo would be awfully interesting.