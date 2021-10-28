Good luck stopping Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they get into the red zone.

A ridiculous Brady red zone stat went viral this week. Why? Because it’s practically impossible to believe.

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has 50 touchdowns in the red zone. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact he hasn’t thrown a pick in those red-zone situations.

This is absolutely wild.

Stat of the day: Since joining the #Bucs, Tom Brady has 50 TDs and 0 INTs in the redzone. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2021

What can’t Tom Brady do at this point in his NFL career?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to carve up opposing NFL defenses with ease. He’s mastered the game of football and it shows.

Brady even poked fun at defensive players during Monday Night Football this week.

“And the defense, would you give them any credit for being smart enough to figure that out, the jumping? Now, I wouldn’t, believe me,” Brady said after Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got a defender to jump after pump-faking past the line of scrimmage. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense and (then) after about two minutes you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player.’

“Defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car — just get the guy with the ball.”

Brady can do it all, especially in the red zone.

If you want any chance at stopping the Buccaneers offense, keeping them out of the red zone is a must.