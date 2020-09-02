A ‘Serious Suitor’ Is Reportedly Emerging For Leonard Fournette

With the regular season roughly one week away, the sweepstakes for Leonard Fournette are heating up. Judging off the latest report, he won’t have to travel very far from Jacksonville.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are emerging as a “serious suitor” for Fournette. A deal isn’t done at this time, but there is interest there.

Tampa Bay is already loaded with offensive weapons, such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Scotty Miller. It definitely wouldn’t hurt to add a former No. 4 overall pick to the roster though.

Fournette is coming off a strong season with the Jaguars, as he ran for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns. He also improved his receiving skills, finishing the year with a career-high 76 receptions for 522 yards.

The Buccaneers have emerged as a serious suitor for RB Leonard Fournette, sources say. Not done, but there's serious interest there. So another weapon for Tom Brady may be on its way. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2020

Bruce Arians has a loaded backfield at the moment with Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Dare Ogunbowale and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

Regardless of all that talent, we’d have to assume that Fournette would get the bulk of the touches if he does sign with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay isn’t the only team in the sweepstakes for Fournette. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported earlier today that New England has expressed interest in the LSU product.

Fournette has the freedom to choose where he’ll continue his career since he cleared waivers. Both the Buccaneers and Patriots are intriguing landing spots for the talented running back.

