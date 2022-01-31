Adam Schefter Reveals The “Bottom Line” With Tom Brady

On Saturday, ESPN rocked the sports world with a report that Tom Brady would be retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Almost immediately after the report came out, Brady’s father and agent denied it, and the Buccaneers said they have not been informed of his decision. As of today, Brady has not officially announced his retirement yet.

Despite the apparent posturing, ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who broke the news along with colleague Jeff Darlington, insists that Brady is stepping away. It’s a matter of when, not if, Schefter said on Get Up this morning.

“Look, he’s still processing it, still going through his decision. But he’s retiring, that’s the bottom line to the whole thing,” Schefter said. “And he wants to do it when he’s ready and make the announcement on his time schedule, the way that he wants to, which I would imagine would include some sort of tremendous video send-off on his social media accounts. But that’s where this is going now.”

Since Saturday, this has always seemed like the most likely way to describe what is happening. Brady wants to retire, but was unhappy that his decision got leaked ahead of time, so he’s making everyone wait on official word.

It would be incredible if TB12 decided to come back after all this out of spite, but we’re not expecting that at this point.