Adam Schefter Has Latest On Bucs TE O.J. Howard

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed on a blockbuster trade.

The Patriots shipped former star tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. Gronk reportedly told the Patriots he wanted to play again, but only alongside Tom Brady.

In the immediate aftermath of the trade, all eyes turned toward Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard. The former Alabama star had been the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason.

However, even after adding Gronk, the Buccaneers don’t appear to be moving their former first-round pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Tampa Bay does not have and pending trades regarding Howard.

Buccaneers now are poised to have three notable tight ends – Rob Gronkowski, OJ Howard and Cameron Brate – on their roster. Two days before the draft, they do not have any pending trade for Howard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The former Alabama star has been expected to break out for the Buccaneers seemingly every year. However, he’s struggled to find success – especially since Bruce Arians took over as the team’s head coach.

Arians’ offense does not lend itself to tight ends having a major impact on the game. After adding Tom Brady, though, that could change.

Brady loves throwing to the slot and the tight end position. With Gronk, Howard and Cameron Brate in the fold, Brady will have plenty of tight end options to choose from.

Tampa Bay is an early frontrunner in the NFC.