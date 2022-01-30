Adam Schefter Has Sunday Afternoon Update On Tom Brady

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington dropped a bombshell report, indicating that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is planning to retire this offseason. However, the report was called into question when Brady’s father said that his son hadn’t made up his mind yet and Bucs’ leadership revealed that they’d received no word from the 44-year-old on his decision.

Nevertheless, Schefter is doubling down on his reporting. On Sunday, he gave an update on the status of Brady’s retirement, explaining that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is indeed walking away, but that he will announce his decision on his own terms.

“The greatest quarterback in NFL history, the man that has owned this [conference championship] Sunday is retiring,” Schefter said on ESPN’s NFL Countdown. “Now, there have been little hints all along. He’s had his family in the press box during playoff games, which is an unusual step. He’s essentially been preparing for his next ventures in life, whatever they turn out to be. His family has said that he has not made a decision yet and the Bucs haven’t been informed, but Tom Brady is going to retire.

“He talked last week on his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray about the toll that [football] has taken and how he’d like to spend more time with his family and his children and not miss out on being a father. Those are the types of experience he’ll get to experience even more once he does make this official on his timeline and on his terms. We’ll see when that happens.”

.@AdamSchefter with the latest on Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/191jgPtrm1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2022

Schefter still sounds confident in his Saturday report and other NFL insiders have also reported that Brady plans to retire. But as of Sunday afternoon, there’s been no word out of the quarterback’s camp.

Only Brady himself can confirm whether or not the reports of his retirement are true. Time will tell when he chooses to address those rumors and what his actual decision will be.