Adam Vinatieri’s NSFW Quote About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Adam Vinatieri won three Super Bowls playing alongside Tom Brady in New England (and a fourth playing alongside Peyton Manning in Indianapolis).

Brady went on to win three more with the Patriots and he’s looking to add another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Bucs enter the game as a three-point underdog, but it’s expected to be a close, hard-fought game.

Vinatieri spoke with Pat McAfee about the Super Bowl and revealed his rooting interests. He made it clear that he’s cheering for Brady to get his seventh Super Bowl (and had quite a quote about Brady in the process).

“I hope he can do it one more time and I don’t know if this is rated PG or rated R and shake his d–k on everybody,” the legendary NFL kicker told his former Colts teammate.

"I hope he can do it 1 more time & this is rated PG or rated R & shake his dick on everybody" 😂😂😂 @adamvinatieri is cheering for @TomBrady & the #Bucs #FanDuelPMSSuperShow pic.twitter.com/WHDaAltKhe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2021

That’s…one way to put things.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.