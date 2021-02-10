The Spun

Adrian Peterson ‘Definitely Interested’ In Playing With Tom Brady, Bucs

Adrian Peterson sits on the bench.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions sits on the bench in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

You can add Adrian Peterson to the list of veteran NFL players who would jump at the chance to link up with Tom Brady in Tampa.

Following Brady and the Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Peterson told TMZ Sports about his desire to play with TB12 next season.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

Last season, the 35-year-old Peterson showed he somehow still has something left in the tank, rushing for 604 yards and seven touchdowns and appearing in all 16 games for the Detroit Lions.

It should be noted that Peterson did play for Bucs coach Bruce Arians with the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 season. He rushed for 448 yards and two touchdowns in six games after being acquired via trade from the New Orleans Saints.

Ronald Jones will be back next year and likely be the RB1 in Tampa. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs try to bring back Leonard Fournette, who impressed this season after being signed to a one-year deal following his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps if the Bucs are looking for some backfield depth, they’ll turn to AP.


