Al Michaels Predicts 1 Retirement Job For Tom Brady

After spending 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. Now, the world is waiting to see what the legendary quarterback will do next.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, NBC Sports play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels shared his thoughts on what’s next for Brady.

Michaels believes Brady will give broadcasting a shot at some point in his life.

“I think he will at some point,” Michaels said when asked if Brady will start broadcasting. “I’m not sure he will do that sooner than later. I think he may take a little bit of time right now to do whatever he wants to do.”

How would Brady fare as a broadcaster? Michaels thinks the seven-time Super Bowl champion would do just fine.

“Tom is smart, and again, it’s like Peyton Manning,” Michaels said. “Manning would be terrific at this because he absorbs things, knows what’s the forensics are about. There are guys who are in the ex shock business and guys who are in the broadcast business. You got to think of yourself in the broadcasting and communication business. Peyton understands that. Brady will definitely understand that.”

We’ve seen former quarterbacks excel in the broadcast industry before, such as Troy Aikman and Tony Romo.

Perhaps we’ll see Brady on TV sooner than later.