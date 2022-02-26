Analyst Names 4 Potential Landing Spots For Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t announced whether or not he’ll return for another season. A month ago, he seemed content with the idea of walking away from the gridiron.

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season” Gronkowski told TMZ. “I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.’ It’s way too soon. You got to give it some time, see how everything plays out.”

In the event Gronkowski plays at least one more year, there’ll be plenty of teams interested in the four-time Super Bowl champion.

NFL writer Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork believes there are four teams in particular that make a lot of sense for Gronkowski in free agency. Believe it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are one of those four teams that Beasley listed.

“If he decides to play elsewhere in 2022, the fit will have to be perfect,” Beasley wrote. “He’s not going to join a bad team. And he’s not going to play for a coach like Belichick. The Cardinals make a lot of sense for the former Arizona Wildcat. The Chargers, Titans, and Chiefs do too.”

The Cardinals would be a nice suitor for Gronkowski. It would allow him to return to Arizona while remaining on a playoff-caliber roster.

Last season, Gronkowski had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Even at this stage in his career, he’s still a weapon in the red zone.

We’d imagine there will be other teams in the sweepstakes for Gronkowski. Of course, that’s if he doesn’t retire.

Do you think Gronkowski will suit up for another team next season?