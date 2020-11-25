The Spun

Andy Reid Sums Up His Thoughts On Tom Brady This Season

Andy Reid stands on the sideline with a face shield.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on through a plastic shield during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is 43 years old, but he doesn’t look it according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City is scheduled to take on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Ahead of this week’s matchup, Reid spoke about Brady and his play this season.

While Brady has struggled at times – most notably on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams – he remains extremely well thought of around the league.

“He’s old, and it’s hard to tell that he’s old, and it’s a tribute to how he takes care of himself,” Reid said of Brady on Wednesday.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, has played well for most of the 2020 season. However, he’s struggled a bit in big-time games. The Bucs’ offense played poorly against the Saints on Sunday Night Football and the Rams on Monday Night Football this month.

Now, the Bucs are scheduled to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Bruce Arians made it clear that Brady needs to play well for his offense to be successful.

“Offensively, it’s just a matter of each and every week if the quarterback plays well or not,” Arians said on his weekly radio show. “And our job is to make sure he’s comfortable and let him play well.”

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are scheduled to play at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.


