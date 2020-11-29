Andy Reid Shares What Tom Brady Told Patrick Mahomes In 2019

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are set to meet again on the gridiron this afternoon.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback is arguably the new face of the National Football League, while Brady is arguably the most-accomplished player in history.

Today’s game should be a fun one.

The 2018 AFC Championship Game between Brady and Mahomes was certainly good. The Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime, reaching the Super Bowl.

Following that game, Brady shared a special moment with Mahomes.

“First of all, I’m thankful that Tom talked to Patrick when Patrick was young and gave him the words of encouragement that he did after the championship game there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that, and Patrick did, too. It was just a respect thing and I just really thought that was great. That was a tough game, and he just said, ‘Hey, you just keep being you and things are going to work out.’ I think that just kind of, those simple words, that’s big for a young guy to hear, especially from somebody that great.”

Clearly, Mahomes took Brady’s advice and ran with it.

The Bucs and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.