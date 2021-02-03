Antoine Winfield Jr. Announces His Status For The Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a couple of injuries they’re dealing with heading into Super Bowl Sunday. But rookie defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. won’t be one of them.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Winfield made it very clear that he’s playing in Super Bowl LV. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few weeks.

“The ankle’s feeling good and I’m gonna play the game,” Winfield told reporters. Unless head coach Bruce Arians refutes him before Friday, it looks like he’s playing.

Winfield missed the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. It was the first missed game of his young career.

This from Antoine Winfield Jr.: "The ankle's feeling good and I'm gonna play the game." … There you go. #GoBucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 3, 2021

Antoine Winfield Jr. was a second round pick out of Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft. But he started all 16 games at safety as a rookie and finished the year with 94 tackles, 3.0 sacks, six passes defended and an interception.

He’s made a big impact in the playoffs too, notching 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble against the rival New Orleans Saints.

Suffice it to say, Winfield is quickly becoming one of the league’s bright young safeties.

The Buccaneers didn’t ultimately need him to keep the Green Bay Packers under wraps, but they’ll still be happy to have him on the biggest stage.

What kind of an impact will Antoine Winfield Jr. have in Super Bowl LV?