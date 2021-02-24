Antoine Winfield Jr. Pulls Great Move With Super Bowl Fine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. stole the show for a brief moment at Super Bowl LV with a simple gesture.

After a fourth down incompletion, intended for Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, the Bucs 2020 second-round draft pick flashed a peace sign in the wideout’s direction. The move earned him an unsportmanlike penalty for taunting, but endeared him to the rest of the league who left the game widely impressed by the rookie’s play. Winfield Jr. totaled six tackles, two passes defended and an interception in Tampa Bay’s comfortable 31-9 victory. He rightfully celebrated the moment by inking an a new tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy on his right forearm.

However, the punishments kept rolling in for the 22-year-old. The league also fined Winfield Jr. for the gesture, further ramping up media attention around the incident.

But it also gave the rookie safety an idea.

Winfield Jr. decided to match the fine that he received from the NFL for the taunting penalty and make a donation to a Tampa Bay area middle school.

“Since it got a lot of media attention, it was out there and I wanted to just spin it in a way to make it positive,” Winfield Jr. explained.

Antoine Winfield Jr. is matching the fine he got for the Super Bowl ✌️ taunt in a donation to a Tampa middle school. Respect. pic.twitter.com/MdYeN9OzdG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 24, 2021

Kudos to Winfield Jr. for turning the controversial moment into something that benefitted the local community. The move was widely well-received and will only further endear the young defender to the city of Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers also appreciate Winfield Jr. for his production on the field. The rookie became one of the breakout defensive stars of the 2020 season, proving that he was well worth a second-round pick. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher racked up an impressive 94 total tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception during the regular season. He also rose to the occasion in the postseason helping to anchor the Buccaneers secondary on their way to a Super Bowl victory.

With his whole career in front of him, the 22-year-old has a chance to win many more titles on the field, while becoming a positive force in the community along the way.

