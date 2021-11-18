The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Antonio Brown Accused Of Obtaining A Fake Vaccination Card

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

For the past few weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without wide receiver Antonio Brown due to injury.

It seems like a longshot he’ll be able to suit up against the New York Giants on Monday night. Despite his likely absence from the field, Brown still finds ways to dominate the headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brown received a fake vaccination card. A statement from Brown’s former live-in chef suggested Brown obtained the fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, asked for fake vaccination cards.

Ruiz said he was unable to get the cards, but Brown later told the chef that he obtained fake vaccination cards.

From the report:

Ruiz said he was unable back in July to find a fake vaccination card for Brown, who had told those around him that he was worried about the vaccine’s potential negative effects on his body. A few weeks later, however, Ruiz said Brown showed him fake vaccination cards, which the wide receiver told Ruiz he had purchased for himself and Moreau.

Earlier this offseason, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team was 100-percent vaccinated. However, this latest news calls that into question.

If Brown lied about his vaccination status to the NFL it would be shocking if he didn’t receive a stiff punishment.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.