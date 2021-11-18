Antonio Brown Accused Of Obtaining A Fake Vaccination Card

For the past few weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without wide receiver Antonio Brown due to injury.

It seems like a longshot he’ll be able to suit up against the New York Giants on Monday night. Despite his likely absence from the field, Brown still finds ways to dominate the headlines.

On Thursday afternoon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Brown received a fake vaccination card. A statement from Brown’s former live-in chef suggested Brown obtained the fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

EXCLUSIVE: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef. Read @NFLSTROUD's report: https://t.co/OR91PjPsSk pic.twitter.com/jMIECaFqTP — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 18, 2021

Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, asked for fake vaccination cards.

Ruiz said he was unable to get the cards, but Brown later told the chef that he obtained fake vaccination cards.

From the report:

Ruiz said he was unable back in July to find a fake vaccination card for Brown, who had told those around him that he was worried about the vaccine’s potential negative effects on his body. A few weeks later, however, Ruiz said Brown showed him fake vaccination cards, which the wide receiver told Ruiz he had purchased for himself and Moreau.

Earlier this offseason, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team was 100-percent vaccinated. However, this latest news calls that into question.

If Brown lied about his vaccination status to the NFL it would be shocking if he didn’t receive a stiff punishment.