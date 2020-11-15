Antonio Brown Added A New Bucs Duty On Sunday Afternoon

Antonio Brown is starting to get settled in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former superstar wide receiver added a new duty for the Bucs on Sunday.

It was only a matter of time before Brown started playing a bigger role for the Bucs. He has all the talent in the world, but of course, character concerns have plagued his career. He’s hoping to put those concerns to rest, now that he has a new opportunity in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady has been a big supporter of Brown this past year, dating back to when the two were playing for the Patriots. There’s no doubt No. 12 has advocated for Brown to receive a bigger role in the offense, despite Bruce Arians’ wishes.

It appears Arians is paying attention to what Brady wants. Brown is not only playing plenty of snaps on offense – he’s also now handling the Bucs’ punt returner duties.

“Brown played punt returner to cap the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Panthers,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “He fair caught the first punt that came his way.”

The more touches Antonio Brown gets, the stronger chance he has to return to his former self.

He hasn’t played for a year, but he’s already starting to look like a formidable offensive weapon.

After last week’s blowout loss to the Saints, it’s clear the Bucs need Brown to become a star.