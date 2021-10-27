Photo Of Antonio Brown At Bucs Practice Doesn’t Look Good

Antonio Brown didn’t suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 due to an ankle injury. As of now, his status for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is in doubt.

On Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic posted a photo of Brown on the sidelines with a crutch. That’s not a great sign for the All-Pro wideout’s availability this weekend.

“Not a good sign for Antonio Brown, who has a crutch with him as he stands as an observer at practice,” Auman said. “Missed Sunday with sprained ankle.”

Brown’s ankle injury occurred in the Buccaneers’ win over the Eagles in Week 6. He played very well in that game, hauling in nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Assuming that Brown can’t play this weekend, the Buccaneers will need Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to lead their receiving corps. Both players were outstanding against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, combining for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

Though there’s a good chance Brown will miss this Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers might have tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Scotty Miller back at their disposal. Auman reported that both players were spotted on the practice field this Wednesday.

The Buccaneers will release their final injury report for Week 8 on Friday.

